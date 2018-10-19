Mischief Theatre – known for their hilarious shows including The Play that Goes Wrong – have taken their new side-splitting show on tour and we here at concrete were lucky enough to see it. The concept of the show is simple; a bank robbery. It has all the things you’d expect; car chases, gun fights, a bit of romance and a lot of double-crossing. The heist itself should be relatively easy, but the people involved (both directly and indirectly) mean that it is anything but!

I was somewhat reserved going in, as I feel you must always be when seeing a show whose reputation precedes it, but I needn’t have worried. The moment the show started it was easy to see how Mischief Theatre have remained such a favourite over the last four years; the opening wordplay – which continues throughout the show – was dry, witty, and so well timed that I often found myself getting caught up in the confusion! It really is a show that requires you to pay attention, or risk finding yourself as confused as those onstage.

As an ensemble, they work together perfectly. Even with understudies taking over roles in the performance I saw, there is unbelievable energy as the cast bounce off each other seamlessly, making it appear all the more genuine, despite the absurdity. Perhaps what makes this absurdity so normal is their breaking of the fourth wall, particularly in one scene which sees actors literally up the wall. Needless to say, this isn’t a simple show, by any stretch of the imagination. Some of the ideas and set design absolutely blew me away; they make use of every effect they can, and instead of trying to hide it, embrace it as part of the show.

Sarah Jessica Darley of livewire’s Spotlight (a radio broadcast dedicated to showtunes and news every Thursday at 6) who also attended the show said that ‘[the show] starts a bit abrasive, but once the ball gets rolling, you can’t stop laughing… it reminds me a bit of an 80’s cartoon’. And honestly, I can see where she gets that notion. The constant betrayals, stupid violence, and seemingly impossible acts probably wouldn’t be out of place in an old Loony Toons cartoon, but nevertheless, it works as an incredible bit of theatre.

I think it’s also important to note that, amongst all the absurdities and slapstick, the guys at Mischief Theatre do touch upon a few very relevant, very real concerns that we have in society today, including police brutality, suicide, grief, and quite obviously, money woes. Although these aren’t handled particularly sensitively, the shock of their inclusion within such a comedy really works to drive the points home, and brings a kind of seriousness, raising the stakes of this bank robbery. It is this that, for me, prevents this show from being an utter farce and lifts it to a more complex discussion with characters which are less unbelievable because of it.

I think all that remains to be said is that it is an utterly brilliant show, which I would really recommend seeing. In fact, I loved it so much that I’m going again! While writing this review I’ve giggled to myself countless times after remembering specific lines or actions, and if that isn’t the sign of a good show, I don’t know what is!