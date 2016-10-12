I had, at best, a vague idea what to expect when I went to see Simon Beaufoy’s Full Monty. I had intentionally decided to view the show with a clear mind; I had not watched the film, I did not know the story, I suspected it may be a musical. It turned out to be an entertainingly silly, incredibly human, laugh-out-loud play.

As soon as the lights dimmed, giggling and laughing began from an excitable group of women at the back that did not stop until the final scene, in which the audience was treated to the entire cast dancing, dressed in red thongs. At times, the atmosphere was maybe more that of a strip club than a theatre, with cries of ‘get ‘em off!’ echoing round the stalls. This, however, could mainly be attributed to an especially rowdy audience; the cast were successful both in playing up to their crowd, and in delivering sweet and thoughtful performances.

Perhaps because of my lack of background knowledge, it took me a little while to grasp what the play actually was. It began with an involved dialogue in which we found out a little about Gaz, Gerald and Nathan and the challenging times they found themselves living under Maggie Thatcher. My favourite scene was the group standing in line to collect their dole money and spontaneously and (initially) subtly breaking into their dance routine. Though there was slapstick comedy from the off, I found I wasn’t ready to accept the play wholly as fun and silliness. This was a play about the political unrest and discontentment experienced in the north in the 70 and 80s; I wanted some grit, as well as stripping.

Though the story revolved around themes of unemployment, suicide, and impotence, the grit never came. I found, however, that I was drawn in none the less. The characters were extremely likeable, and I laughed along with and was moved by them throughout the performance. Reiss Ward stole the hearts of the entire audience as Nathan, the charming young son of Gaz, and the manager of his dad’s motley, lovely, troop of strippers. The set was simple and well thought out, allowing the cast to take centre stage. Though I felt there music was used a little too sparsely at times, the soundtrack really added a sense of fun and excitement to the performance.

After leaving the theatre, my friend and I decided that a comical and endearing play about unemployed northerners becoming male strippers was exactly what we needed in our lives. I’m sure anyone who is lucky enough to see The Full Monty will feel the same.

The Full Monty will be running at Norwich Theatre Royal 10th-15th October