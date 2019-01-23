The opening performance of Norfolk and Norwich Operatic Society’s classic, and dare I say predictable, interpretation of ‘Guys and Dolls’ was not necessarily a well-oiled machine. Originally based on the stories of Damon Runyon, ‘Guys and Dolls’ is a traditional ‘Broadway fable,’ which combines classic romance with the gambling underworld. As Nathan Detroit struggles to finance his moving craps game, his long time fiancé, Miss Adelaide, wants him to change his ways and get married. Add in gambler Sky Masterson who is challenged to take Sergeant Sarah Brown to Havana, this makes Guys and Dolls a production of musical clichés and catchy tunes.

How well this musical has aged in somewhat debatable. Getting an unsuspecting ‘doll’ drunk in Havana and using females stereotypes, such as the ‘prim’ Sarah contrasted with Adelaide who is presented as being high-strung, for the basis of humour, left me a bit uneasy. Basically if you consider yourself a feminist this probably isn’t the show for you.

The expected opening night nerves were evident throughout Act I. However, the cast found their groove in Act II, when the dancing was much tighter and cleaner during the number ‘Lucky be a Lady’. One of the standout performances was that of Sarah Brown, with Holly Graham being very convincing in the role of leading lady, with great vocals and stage presence. Unfortunately this meant she often outshone her leading man. Similarly although Andrea Ferguson’s portrayal of Adelaide was vocally very good, the performance could have been so much more, which I think the actress is well-capable of. I am still undecided on the use of ‘scenic projection’ as I didn’t feel it was as effective as it was probably imagined to be. However the band added to the quality of the production.

There were many opportunities for the supporting cast to shine and I have to commend the performances of Joseph Betts as Nicely Nicely Johnson and Adrian Wright as Arvide Abernathy, who both had stellar voices. The show stopping performance of ‘Sit down you’re Rocking the Boat’ in Act II was especially well executed, and the ensemble vocals were fantastic.

Giving new life to timeless musicals can be difficult, and the Norfolk and Norwich Operatic Society’s interpretation of ‘Guys and Dolls’ has promise of being a great production. Despite this, I wasn’t entirely clear on the direction of the performance, and after seeing a few different productions I felt it was generally entertaining , however many elements within the musical weren’t pushed far enough. However, I’m sure after a few more performances, some of the dance numbers will be better executed. Overall, this production has much potential.