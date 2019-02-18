With just two performers, a guitar and a bit of multimedia thrown into the mix, this keenly observed show explores dating, relationships and love in the contemporary world. It’s apparent that the days of courting – at least in the traditional sense – are long gone.

Setting the tone of the play rather aptly is a cabaret-style Tinder the musical scene. It’s a rendition of Gloria Gaynor’s I will survive, with ridiculous lyrics that range from unwanted dick pics, to the utterly unimaginative first line ‘Hey’, and the depressing realisation that you’ve been swiping for so long that you’ve actually managed to run out of new people in your area. And if you’re really lucky, you could even progress to an actual physical date. Or perhaps unlucky, as they re-enact the cringe-filled evenings spent downing drinks, no longer even able to make pitiful small-talk.

The show is at its best when it uses its wit and satire to demonstrate some of the utterly painful repercussions in a world where so much of our interactions are virtual. A particular stand-out was the Dating PA scene, featuring a personal assistant who explains terms like ‘ghosting’ and ‘haunting’; words that have become all too prevalent in our day to day vocabulary. Yes, there is a whole new language and code for dating now, invented due to people’s total lack of ability to communicate their feelings. And as one of the verbatim recordings points out, dating feels like ‘life admin’ now, with many of us talking to up to five potential partners at a time, desperately doing whatever we can to hold a conversation together which we know deep down won’t lead anywhere. It’s no wonder ghosting has become so popular.

But it’s not all doom and gloom. You may be single and feel like you need to find ‘the one’ ASAP before the clock runs out of ticks, but despite the be-all and end-all that finding love in our society is made out to be this show is a reminder to try and forget those pressures. We may find love, and that’s fine. And we may not, and that’s also fine. And what does it matter whether you find conventional romance, or discover that you actually have intense feelings towards your vibrator? Yes, there is a brilliant piece of film footage that depicts how this is very much possible.

From the humorous, to the heart-felt and the downright questionable, whatever your opinions are on modern dating, I would like to get to know you certainly doesn’t shy away from the realities of that world, making for an amusing, engaging and relatable performance.