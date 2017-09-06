On 3 September, Little Mix delivered an electric performance in Earlham Park and proved to their fans they still had the X Factor. Thousands of excited young people, known as Mixers, filled the grounds with glitter, flowery garlands and colourful posters, showing their love for the girl group.

There was a staggering turnout of twenty thousand mixers, with fans stuck for four hours waiting for Little Mix to appear on centre stage. There were only four members of staff letting people through General Admission and the Golden Circle. Tickets for the latter were sold at a premium price of around £145, allowing fans to stand in a personalised area closer to the stage and with the best visibility of their beloved singers, Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock. Whilst some people had the privilege of standing in the inner circle, the girl band only performed for about fifty minutes, less than half the time it took fans to leave.

The organisers did not say what time the band was due to perform but the gates to the music venue opened at 5pm, with the Germein Sisters and Nina Nesbitt singing before Little Mix. There was no marshalling with the car parks and no organised queues to enter the event. It was also difficult for fans to buy anything as the event was cash only, which was not advertised on the website. Food and drinks available in the arena were over-priced, costing £2.50 for a bottled diet coke and at least £6 for burgers sold at the stalls.

Younger children standing in the crowds struggled with visibility of the girl band as taller adults blocked their view of centre stage. After the event, parents who attended the concert took to social media and complained organisers should have employed more staff members to marshal the crowd and allow children to have a better view.

In the face of these problems, Little Mix still exceeded most of the crowd’s expectations, throwing compliments to an “incredible” and “beautiful” Norwich. The dazzling set list was not disappointing as it comprised of their number one hit, Wings, and finished with their latest single, Shout Out To My Ex.

Dressed like they had spent the day at a Formula 1 meeting in black, red and white chequered track girl outfits, the band belted out their hit Shout Out To My Ex, which went down an absolute treat. Black Magic and Salute were also crowd pleasers, with everyone singing and waving their hands in the air.

Changing into black and yellow leotards and high knee black boots, the foursome, who shot to fame, continued with more tracks from their latest number 1 album Glory Days. In spite of the long queues, expensive merchandise and the food and drink for sale, the girls made an impression and created an electric atmosphere for their loyal fans to enjoy.