Madama Butterfly is a beautifully composed opera by Giacomo Puccini. This particular version, directed by Annilese Miskimmon takes this timeless tale, and sets it in the early 1950s, post-World War II and the War Brides act of 1945. Being a novice in opera, I was sceptical at first, however, Madama Butterfly is both beautiful and tragic in its plot, as well as simplistic and therefore, easy to follow, allowing the audience time to appreciate the depth of talent present on stage before them. I feel that Miskimmon chose a compelling and relatable time to set this opera, as it made sense in context, and struck a rather modern tone for a twenty-first century audience.

For me, what was most striking about this play, was how it subverted the stereotypes of the time. Being a history student, I am ever aware of the stigma surrounding East Asia during this period, and I therefore found it incredible at how modern a play it was considering that it was first performed in 1904. The main character, Cio-Cio-San (Butterfly), played by Karah Son, upon marrying an American US Navy lieutenant gave up virtually everything to transform herself into a good ‘American’ wife, including her religion, her family and many elements of her culture. The reason why this is so touching and tragic to watch, is because from even the first act, it is suggested that lieutenant Pinkerton sees this marriage as only temporary, that he shall ‘clip’ butterfly’s wings and then simply desert her. This is symbolic of what did happen in the reality of this time. Butterfly is a representation of all the women who were wed, deserted, and subsequently left in even more dire financial situations than before. It is this that makes Madama Butterfly so important to understand.

However, as far as this play is beautiful and easily understood, the structure leaves much to be desired. Consisting of three acts, the longest being the first, there is little visual stimulation, and far too much time is dedicated to the initial setting up of the plot than to the plot itself. I felt as though act one took away from act three, in which the ending was abrupt and seemingly unfinished. Although, this may have been powerful for some of the audience, because of the fast pace of the second half of the performance, I was left feeling slightly underwhelmed and unsatisfied.

Nonetheless, the performances of all the individual characters were stunning. Most significantly, Karah Son (Butterfly), portrayed the emotion that is so divisive within this piece almost without fault, it was difficult not to feel her passion and hardship. In addition, the performance of Claudia Huckle (Suzuki), was probably my favourite, with her raw emotion and amazing stage presence really bringing together many of the other elements and characters within the performance. The music was both classical with hints of the modern, and extremely enjoyable. I would certainly recommend this performance, as it certainly exceeded my expectations and it has made me view opera with much more interest and enthusiasm than I ever have before. Certainly a timeless tale.

Madama Butterfly will be at Norwich Theatre Royal Saturday 26th November, as part of the 2016 Glyndbourne Tour