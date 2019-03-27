It felt decidedly odd to go in to see a farcical comedy set on a luxury ocean liner just days after the dramatic evacuation of the passengers on Viking Sky, the cruise ship that got into trouble outside the western Norwegian coast on March 23. As the comedic drama unfolded onstage at the Norwich Theatre Royal, passengers had to cling on to chairs, the telephone string and each other. I could not help but think of the images from Viking Sky, where life west-clad passengers are tossed from side to side together, together with most of the furniture.

This unfortunate timing aside, the touring production of Sir Tom Stoppard’s Rough Crossing, directed by Rachel Kavanaugh, was cheerful enough. The opening set was impressive – the audience seemed to be looking directly at a ship’s side, complete with reflections of calm water playing across the walls. A hooting ship horn could be heard in the distance, before two walls drew apart to reveal a luxurious cabin filled with cream-coloured interior. Stoppard wrote the play in 1984 as an adaptation of the Hungarian comedy The Play at the Castle by Ferenc Molnár. While Molnár’s play was originally set in a country home, Stoppard chose to set his version on a transatlantic ocean liner, opening up endless opportunities for slapstick and romantic intrigue.

The plot is simple enough, although it does not always seem that way: accomplished playwrights Sandor Turai and Alex Gal are on-board the luxurious transatlantic liner S/S Italian Castle set for New York. With them they have the composer Adam Adam, who suffers from a curious speech impediment brought on by maternal abuse and neglect. The trio plans to present their latest musical comedy The Cruise of the Dodo at the S/S Italian Castle, and wants to surprise their two stars, Natasha Navratilova and Ivor Fish, with a newly written song from the play. When they then accidentally overhear a passionate conversation between Ivor and Natasha, the latter of whom is in a relationship with the much younger Adam, on the deck above them, their transatlantic crossing becomes rather rough indeed. The rest of the play is spent convincing the increasingly suicidal Adam that what he overheard was in fact just the rehearsal of a scene from The Cruise of the Dodo.

The play picked up in the second act; I don’t know whether this was due to the glasses of wine offered during the interval, or the fact that plot and characters had now been firmly established. Turai has to concoct an elaborate narrative around the romantic exchange on deck, and the second act is all about the rehearsal of his cover-up, made all the more dramatic when the ocean liner hits rough weather. The enthusiastic cabin steward Dvornichek, who stumbles around the ship on smooth sea and somehow always ends up downing Turai’s cognac, assists them in every way he can.

The play contains several hammy yet typically farcical innuendos of the type ‘Are you going to get one in?’ ‘Not yet, she’s still at dinner.’ John Partridge is wonderful as Turai – the famous playwright who silently mouths his own script when it is performed by Natasha and Ivor. He is brim-full of sarcasm and dandy mannerisms, and Partridge inhabits his character to the fingertips. Matthew Cottle provides a more down-to-earth sidekick with Gal, who tries to ‘book’ a place in the life raft when the ship sails through a storm (‘The women and children on this boat don’t give an inch.’) Charlie Stemp as Dvornichek gets the most applause, as he often launches into elaborate monologues about this or that, which always ends with him chugging Turai’s cognac.

With Rough Crossing, Stoppard, by far one of Britain’s most esteemed dramatists, has written a funny yet toothless farce. It includes all the elements expected from the genre: slapstick, an impossible love triangle, and the repetition of rather obvious physical jokes. It all solves itself neatly and uninterestingly with a cheery tune written by André Previn. If you enjoy easy laughs then put on your life vest and get ready for an evening of harmless hilarity; if not, have a glass of wine ready at the interval.