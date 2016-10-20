Tonight’s performance of The Sound of Music highlighted the unique qualities of the stage show as opposed to the classic 1965 film musical, and did this, on the whole, to wonderful effect. The most obvious differences arise from the experience itself: feeling the sound of the organ kicking the other tones into relief during the choral pieces, following the actors’ movements, truly appreciating the choreography and scene transitions taking place before you. In this latter respect, the set designers and operators deserve serious credit. But the script itself also transforms the familiar story into another creature, and the performers really made the most of letting it loose on stage.

Most of this was because of the comic potential of its dialogue. Lucy O’Byrne as Maria used this superbly, to a level rivalling even that of her singing, which throughout was flawless. If you need your memory jogging about who she is, you might remember a certain rendition of Bizet’s Habanera (‘L’amour est un oiseau rebelle…’) with will.i.am on The Voice. Andrew Lancel was similarly skilful at drawing the humour out of the role while giving a sparkling vocal performance, even if in my view he didn’t quite convey the severity required of Georg von Trapp. Howard Samuels’ slightly camp, self-serving yet charming Max Detweiler offered another example of how the extra speech and character development in the stage version greatly enhanced the performance. The children are worthy of mention here too, especially Lucy Grant’s outspoken Brigitta. The dialogue is surprisingly robust generally, but of particular note are the exchanges about kissing, money and how Georg’s children have been seen in public wearing clothes made from curtains. These deservedly got the heartiest laughs.

But music should be the focus here. ‘How Can Love Survive’, a duet between Max and Elsa Schraeder (in the form of the Art Deco elegance of Lucy Van Gasse) which is exclusive to the stage musical, was a highlight. ‘Do-Re-Mi’ in my opinion gets a little tedious outside the film, in which Julie Andrews and the Von Trapp children explore Salzburg while singing it. ‘Climb Ev’ry Mountain’ was as great as ever, through the breath-taking vocals of Jan Hartley’s Mother Abbess. ‘The Lonely Goatherd’, sung in Maria’s bedroom during the thunderstorm, compensated for the absence of iconic puppets through some subtle head movements, inventive choreography, and O’Byrne’s goatish, rhythmic footwork and fluid yodelling. ‘Sixteen Going On Seventeen’ saw some solid vocal work from Annie Holland’s youthfully naïve Liesl and Kane Verrall’s more than usually sweet and light-footed Rolf. The dance routine for this was the most ambitious of the show, with stairs and descending and ascending settings transporting the couple inside and outside the house. The more significant placing of ‘Edelweiss’ gave a punch to proceedings too, in the more intense second act, set after the Nazi Anschluss of Austria. This really is Georg’s defiant, plangent expression of Austrian pride, between a backdrop of Swastika banners, and an audience sitting in the same space as the fictional one at the Festival concert.

The movement from stained glass and marble pillar abbey, to singing family in manorial estate, to Nazi takeover, can feel like an anti-climax. But I’ve always considered the dark political undertone the core of the story. Amid the numerous alterations made in the translation of Maria Rainer’s life to the stage and screen, Georg von Trapp’s opposition to the Nazis remained the kernel of truth. Even his breaking off of his proposed marriage to Elsa is prompted by her willingness to cooperate with National Socialist ‘swine’. It is also what saves the narrative as a whole from being vacuously sentimental, a mere cuddly fluff-ball. And it does foreground the importance of ‘favourite things’. Art, culture (in a sense divorced from that in which it is used in Max’s official ministry title) and of course love, are Auden’s ‘ironic points of light’ in dark times. A sense of tonight’s performance can be gained from the fact that it can make you feel lucky to have them, or in Hammerstein’s words, ‘blessed with the sound of music’.

The Sound of Music is running at Norwich Theatre Royal October 18th-22nd