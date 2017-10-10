They’ve battled dream-hopping creatures, sentient robotic dogs and even themselves. But in the much-anticipated final episode of season three, Rick and Morty face their most lethal enemy yet: the government of the United States of America.

To the non-watcher of Rick and Morty, the entire plot of the show must sound absolutely bonkers. Who could have imagined that such critical success could come from a show with a vaguely Back to the Future-esque set-up, and a series of off-beat adventures complimented by a main character with a bitter, nihilistic sense of humour. The show, however, is a welcome break from the surreal nature of what our everyday lives have become, particularly in this unusual Western political climate. Creators Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland seem to agree, appearing to make a pretty obvious comment about the dangerous fragility of modern-day world leaders in our reality.

With the aid of shrink rays, zombified pyjama-clad ninja kids, satellite controlled guns and an invisible SWAT team, the president spends a large portion of the episode essentially attempting to use all of the bizarre technology at his disposal to take Rick and Morty’s arrogance down a peg. After overhearing that Rick considers himself and Morty to be glorified “ghostbusters”, cleaning up after the government, and his comments on how the President “orders drone strikes to cope with his insecurity”, a vendetta is formed against the duo. Throughout the episode the President discovers that Rick and Morty have been pretty much the only barrier between Earth and total intergalactic chaos, having portrayed themselves as ‘ambassadors’ for the planet. The two proceed to piss off the President further by finding a solution to a number of worldwide crises, including solving the Israel/Palestine conflict with a drawn up ‘Pretty Obvious if you Think about it’ Accord. I won’t spoil the conclusion for you, but let’s just say that it leaves a comfortable wide set up for a new series; including a much-needed cameo from Mr Poopy Butthole.

The reception of this latest series seems mixed at best; or perhaps I spend too much time reading about what men with large keyboards and even larger egos think when the show finally used female writers in their early episodes. Admittedly, the first couple of episodes in the third season did come off as mildly disappointing, due perhaps to their tendency towards exposition rather than an enjoyably daft plot. Luckily for viewers, the series has picked up the pace since then, especially with what will surely be considered one of the best episodes in the show’s history; The Ricklantis Mixup. The episode featured a full cast of interdimensional Ricks and Mortys, and the complex, corrupt Capitalist society that the neglected grandsons and grandads have all built for themselves.

The season three finale of Rick and Morty is overall a credit to the series. It comprises of whack galactic adventure, Beth’s latest existential crisis, Jerry’s clumsy charm as a deadbeat dad, and the new badass Morty that has really dominated this latest season. And as for the future of the show? In Beth’s own wise words, “in many ways things will be like season one – but more streamlined”. I can’t wait.