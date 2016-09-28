You’re going to need a lot of imagination to enjoy RimWorld, but you may love it.

A search for RimWorld reviews on Metacritic will yield no results. This is because RimWorld is a game still in Early Access, and it is customary not to review a game until its official full release. That said, Ludeon Studios’ creation stands full-priced on Steam at £22.99, and apart from the blue banner declaring its Early Access state, nothing about RimWorld screams ‘unfinished game’. That said, a disclaimer must be pinned here, warning that the game is in a state of constant change, and that any issues which I have found with it may well be subject to change in the future.

RimWorld is a ‘colony sim’ self-consciously inspired by Dwarf Fortress in mechanics and Firefly in theme. These are some big names to throw around, but does the game live up to its role models? The game has players rolling three random characters, or colonists, and aiding their survival after they crash land on a hostile planet. It’s a base builder: cut trees, mine resources, build houses, and avoid dangers. The characters you roll have a specific set of skills. Some things they will excel at, others they will be physically incapable of. This can lead to some quite ridiculous situations if only one of your three colonists is capable of any hard work, allowing you to sit and laugh as they clean other peoples’ mess, haul all the rock, and do all the building while the others ‘relax socially’ and ‘cloud watch’. They will have a back story, weird quirks, old scars, and all sorts of other randomised elements. I rolled three characters to illustrate the point, and here they are, my noble colonists:

Todd Frazier arrived at the colony naked with his pet Labrador. As a child, he had grown up in a shelter on a hazardous toxic planet. In the shelter, he didn’t have much room to run around, so his physical attributes are weak. Not to worry though, because as an adult he found work as a clerk for a local dictator, sorting out his finances.

Jora Crosby is deaf, seriously de-buffing her perception. She was trained as a military scout as a child, but unfortunately ended up working as, and I quote, a ‘medieval farm oaf’ in her adulthood.

Justin Miner is (you guessed it) a miner by trade, seriously increasing his ability to swing a pickaxe. Justin is ‘trigger-happy’, meaning he shoots twice as fast but with very little accuracy. This is a problem because it is quite possible to shoot your own guys in this game! Justin is also ‘ugly’, negatively affecting his ability to socialise. What a sorry bunch of sad-cases I have ended up with.

With this much depth RimWorld allows you to immerse yourself in a story, guiding your unique gang through a life that is almost comically hard. But that brings me on to my problems with the game. To a large extent, I feel like the fun comes from the player and their ability to immerse themselves in the game. Without getting excited about each character, RimWorld leaves you with a fairly bland experience. Sure, the ‘Firefly’ feel is there in the form of a dusty hostile sci-fi world, but visually the game is lacklustre. (And this isn’t just because the game feels more like a Fall Out bandit camp building simulator than anything more friendly). The people are blobs with no arms or legs. So are the animals. There are no moving animations beyond bobbing as the characters move around. The world, viewed from a directly top-down perspective, is ugly. Buildings have no visible roofs, windows, or other features; they’re just brown squares representing walls. Mountains have no height and no rocky outcrops; they too are greyish blobs. Trees are two-dimensional and barely textured. Hunks of rock just look like someone has drawn an ‘X’ on MS Paint. To Dwarf Fortress fans, perhaps this isn’t an issue, after all graphics has never been a particularly important aspect of this type of game. But on the whole the visual impression is disappointing. It feels cheap, almost rushed.

That said RimWorld is a tonne of fun, especially if you’re willing to dive into the characters and their stories. Go on, name your colonists after your flat mates, and laugh as they clean up your guy’s vomit before being carried off by bandits.