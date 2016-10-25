Nico Rosberg claimed victory at the Japanese Grand Prix after an uneventful race at Suzuka was essentially decided at the start due to Lewis Hamilton’s poor getaway.

The Brit dropped from 2nd to 10th at the first corner, all but ending his hopes of a crucial victory. Hamilton subsequently fought back to 3rd and almost took second from Jos Verstappen on the penultimate lap after the Dutchman appeared to move twice in the braking zone, but Mercedes chose not to appeal. The result extends Rosberg’s advantage to thirty-three points in the Drivers’ Championship, meaning he can afford to finish every race in 2nd position and still claim the title, even if Hamilton achieves victory in all of the remaining races.

Hamilton was embroiled in off track controversy too, as he was reprimanded by the FIA for using the social media app Snapchat during an official press conference, which led him to boycott a subsequent meeting. Social media is an outlet that F1 currently does not utilise effectively, and while not acceptable during a press conference, the FIA should be encouraging its use, not curtailing it, something new owners Liberty Media will hopefully aim to improve upon. Last Sunday saw F1 head to the American Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas. It represented the first race on home soil for the new owners, Liberty Media, and the success of the race could determine the future of Formula One, with the company reportedly interested in hosting two races in the USA in the future.

The F1 driver market took a surprising turn in the intervening two-week period as Force India racer Nico Hulkenberg announced that he would be joining the Renault F1 Team, who returned to the sport this season after a five-year absence. The multi-year deal sees the German take the lead role at the team for a fee rumoured to be in the region £17m. At first glance the move appears surprising with Force India currently fourth and Renault ninth in the Constructors’ Championship. However, Renault are a ‘works’ team and as such have a higher budget, larger staff and better facilities than the independently financed Force India. This could enable Renault to make larger leaps in performances when new regulations are enforced in 2017.

Hulkenberg has always been regarded as a talented driver, and was linked to Ferrari when Felipe Massa announced he would be leaving for Williams at the end of 2013. He has driven for three teams, starting at Williams in 2010, for whom he took his maiden pole position at the Brazilian Grand Prix. He moved as a test driver to Force India in 2011 before graduating to a race seat for 2012. Then came a move to Sauber in 2013 where he achieved a career best 4th place finish in South Korea, although the team’s financial trouble saw him return to Force India from 2014 until the present. However, during his second spell at Force India he has been overshadowed by team-mate Sergio Perez, who has taken four podium finishes in the last three years compared to Hulkenberg’s tally of none.

Off the track, Perez has been the more in-demand driver with the Mexican rumoured to be in line for a switch to Renault at the culmination of the current season. Instead, it is Hulkenberg’s move which has opened up the rumour mill, with speculation mounting over who will join him at the French constructor. Esteban Ocon is on many people’s lips alongside Pascal Wehrlein, both of whom have impressed in their debut seasons.

Williams driver Valtteri Bottas has also been linked to the position, while current Renault teammates Jolyon Palmer and Kevin Magnussen will also be hoping to retain their seat for 2017. With uncertainty around the paddock at a glut of other teams, the driver market is certainly something to watch closely.