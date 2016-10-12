With five races still to go in the Formula One World Championship, Mercedes arrived in Malaysia poised to claim their third consecutive Constructors title. This was an important weekend for the rest of the paddock too, with provisional rule changes for the 2017 season also being confirmed.

On the track, Mercedes did everything right in practice and in qualifying with Lewis Hamilton taking pole position for his 100th front row start in emphatic style, setting the fastest ever qualifying lap around the Sepang circuit. Teammate Nico Rosberg joined him on the front row of the grid, followed by both Red Bulls, the two Ferraris and the Force India cars. The stage appeared to be set, then, for Mercedes to take the win and with it the Constructors Championship.

However, Mercedes’ dreams of a third successive title were put on hold at the first corner. After a precariously long wait on the grid for the lights to go out it was Hamilton who got off to the better start. As the pack approached the first corner, a fast starting Sebastian Vettel crashed into Rosberg, spinning the Mercedes and breaking his own suspension, meaning after lap one Hamilton led from Daniel Ricciardo then Sergio Perez, with Rosberg down to 17th.

On lap nine the Haas of Romain Grosjean suffered a rear brake failure leaving him beached in the gravel. Max Verstappen pitted soon after, affecting the planned undercut of Hamilton. At the back, Nico Rosberg continued to make steady progress, moving into the points on lap 12. With the leaders in the pits Verstappen was briefly promoted to the lead, but with Hamilton and Ricciardo both stopping only once, the young Dutchman’s tenure at the front would only last until lap 28.

With the race at just over half distance, Rosberg overtook Kimi Raikkonen at turn two, making slight contact for which he was later penalised. Attention then turned to the Red Bull’s who were side by side through turns five and six, before Hamilton’s usually infallible Mercedes power unit failed in dramatic fashion along the pit straight. The Brit forced to retire from the race, making it advantage Rosberg once again.

Hamilton’s retirement left Ricciardo and Verstappen as the front two and that’s how it remained until the finish, as the pair secured a first one-two for Red Bull since Abu Dhabi 2013.

Rosberg finished third despite his penalty, opening up his lead on Hamilton in the World Championship to 23 points. Further down the grid, Kimi Raikkonen finished fourth, followed by Valtteri Bottas, then Perez who has confirmed his continuation at Force India for 2017. Fernando Alonso was seventh, Nico Hulkenberg eighth, Jenson Button ninth in his 300th race, and Jolyon Palmer tenth to secure his first ever F1 points finish.

The World Championship is not over yet with 100 points still to play for following the culmination of Sunday’s Japanese Grand Prix, but with Hamilton facing a 23 point deficit, it could be too much for the reigning champion to overcome. With the season building to a thrilling conclusion, this is just what the sport could need ahead of a new era in F1.