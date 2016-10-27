New UN secretary general

Portugal’s former prime minister and UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), Antonio Guterres, has been appointed the next United Nations Secretary General. Guterres is due to succeed Ban Ki-moon on 1st January 2017 when the current Secretary General’s second five-year term ends.

Guterres was chosen unanimously by the Security Council from a choice of 13 candidates, seven of whom were women.

Soon to be the world’s top diplomat, Guterres, aged 67, has previously held posts as Prime Minister of Portugal (1995-2002), and as head of the UNHCR (2005-2015). Guterres has been praised by the current UN Secretary General as a “wonderful choice” for succession, remarking that Mr Guterres is “best known where it counts most: on the frontlines of armed conflict and humanitarian suffering”.

General consensus finds that the former High Commissioner for Refugees is most qualified to tackle the problems the United Nations face today: promoting peace, protecting human rights, and dealing with refugee crises and its root causes.

During his two terms departing Secretary General Ban Ki-moon committed himself to sustainable development, and led governments in the largest collective effort to tackle climate change.

– Olivia Galvin Hughes

French presidency scandal

French President Francois Hollande has found himself at the centre of a scandal.

Two journalists from the French newspaper Le Monde, have released a series of interviews in which Hollande made some revealing insults.

Among the jibes he is reported to have criticised the French judicial system for its “cowardice”, claimed there are “too many” immigrants, and stated his belief that there is a “problem” with Islam.

Not only has Hollande been recorded as making these statements, he has also been documented as mocking some of his challengers for the Presidency as he labelled Republic candidate and former President Nicolas Sarkozy a “crude mini-De Gaulle” and the Green Party a “cynical pain in the butt.”

Moreover, the French President also made the shocking revelation that he had personally ordered the assassination of four enemies of the state – a disclosure which must have the French security services reeling.

In a poll taken in light of the exposé, 86 percent of respondents said they did not wish for Hollande to run for a second term.

The consensus up until now was that Hollande would seek re-election in 2017 as the leader of the Socialist Party in spite of record unpopularity and the failure to bring down unemployment.

– Ollie Watts

Tensions heighten in Syria

Tensions heighten in Syria as bilateral talks between the USA and Russia are suspended after a shaky ceasefire deal ends in the bombing of a UN convoy. Hostilities seem higher than ever, as Assad has begun using chlorine gas and barrel bombs on his own citizens in the city of Aleppo. Air strikes in civilian areas have also increased.

The US has responded to accusations from various critics that it has not targeted Al-Nusra, an affiliate of ISIS, for months due to their close ties with the opposition forces. Russian media outlets are pushing the narrative that the US is not committed to tackling Islamic extremism in Syria and is more interested in removing Assad than defeating I.

As negotiations dissipate in light of the failure of the overly optimistic ceasefire, the horizon of Syria looks ever darker with each passing day as attacks increase in the northern Syrian city of Aleppo.

The fall of Aleppo could likely result in Russia gaining an unmovable foothold in the country, as well as Assad further cementing his position as President.

Patience is wearing thin on all sides and it is highly unlikely that a solution to the Syrian conflict will be found while foreign powers continue to use Syria as a proxy war to settle international disputes.

– Tom Brown