A 37-minute documentary focussing on the reputation of UEA’s Men’s Rugby club has been released online.

The documentary aims to present an authentic view of the rugby club and hopes to reinvent the image of the team to address stigma that has surrounded the club in the past few years.

“A lot of people have a negative view on the rugby club,” said James Murphy, President of the UEA Rugby Club, in a clip from the film.

“Whether that’s hangover from when the club was banned or whether that’s just the fact of how we are when they see us out. But it’s quite a negative attitude.

“It makes it quite difficult I think as a rugby club at times to be open, to be engaging with other people on campus and to actually try and show everyone thats we’re committed athletes and want to perform the best the same as any other club.”

The film has been a long time coming, according to Fraser Harrop, the club’s publicity officer, and director of the documentary.

“I had been thinking about shooting a documentary like this one since my fresher year,” said the fullback for the first team.

“But given the troubles that the rugby club had gone through with UEA Sport and the SU this year, the club’s reputation was worse than I had ever seen it, so it felt appropriate to release the film now.”

The stigma hoping to be addressed began in 2012, when the team was disbanded after team members were found to be dressed in offensive outfits at an infamous ‘bad taste’ party. Last year, the club were temporarily banned from holding socials by the university and SU, after failing to comply with Risk and Health and Safety policies during sport and social activities.

The documentary focuses on how the club hopes to move forward from these instances, and ends on a more positive note, celebrating the club’s success in being nominated for UEA league team of the year and British Universities and Colleges Sport highest achievers.

The full documentary can be found on the ‘UEA RFC’ Facebook page.