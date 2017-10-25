Titan, the largest of Saturn’s 60 moons, is a glacial, -180°C rock orbiting 1.4 billion km from Earth, where methane replaces water in its lakes and rivers.

NASA’s Cassini spacecraft took almost seven years to reach it, and after its 13 year mission was decommissioned in 2017. Computer models using from this spacecraft have given unique and surprising insight into Titan’s climate and how it impacts its icy surface.

Professor Mitchell, from the University of California, said: “Titan’s surface is strikingly similar to Earth’s, with flowing rivers that spill into great lakes, as well as sand dunes forming at lower latitudes.”

The overlap of rainfall patterns completed the very familiar picture. Higher latitudes were much wetter, where the rainfall run-off fed rivers which pooled into lakes, while lower latitudes were much drier, a known component for forming sand dunes on Earth. What really caught the eye of the UCLA planetary scientists though, were the alluvial fans.

These cone-shaped formations are caused by mass movement of sediment usually caused by heavy rainfall associated with intense storms. The fans were found around the border between the wetter, colder high latitudes and the drier, warmer low latitudes; at around 50-80° latitude. On Earth it is the difference between two climate systems at intermediate latitudes which causes cyclones, tropical storms and blizzards, and 900 million miles away a similar phenomenon occurs.

Intense storms, some precipitating a foot of rain a day much like the recent Hurricane Harvey, were found around the same latitudes where the alluvial fans were seen.

This suggests a correlation between extreme rainfall and regional patterns of geological features. Methane rainfall may not be a relatable experience, but it seems to behave much like our own water-formed storm clouds.

Direct observations of Titan’s climate are difficult, and a year there is 29.5 Earth years so Cassini was only able to observe three seasons. However, this new data not only shows striking similarities between the hydroclimate of celestial bodies and our own but also has interesting implications for other planets such as Mars, where alluvial fans are also observed.