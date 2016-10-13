Written by Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg and Jonah Hill, Sausage Party follows the quest of Frank (Seth Rogen), a humble hot-dog sausage, to finally be ‘together’ with his true love, a hot-dog bun. The movie is set within the confines of supermarket aisles, with clear divides being drawn and loose comments being made throughout about pop-culture and race conflict.

Initially the characters are presented as one-dimensional, with a truly ridiculous song being used as a plot device to signify their understanding of a sole purpose, that of which is to be chosen and eaten.

However, as the film progresses, you begin to witness the problems which arise from a bunch of everyday food items understanding that when they complete their sole purpose, they are unfortunately, brutally murdered. The animation and star-filled cast throughout ensure that the storyline itself, whilst revelatory, is also enjoyable and the back and forth between characters is made more pleasurable through the choices of foods used to represent evident stereotypes about cultures.

If the concept of the film didn’t strike you as odd and off-the-wall, then the engagement of the film’s final few scenes will either leave you feeling slightly confused and weirded-out, or laughing your arses off.