Sid Meier’s Civilization VI will be realised on the 21/10/16. You can pre-purchase it now on Steam for £49.99. But should you? Once somebody thought pre-ordering was a good idea, and why not? Back when games came as disks or cartridges, paying in advance and having the game delivered on launch day saved you a trip to the shop and the risk of the game being out of stock when you got there. Back then it still carried risks; what if the game wasn’t everything the company had promised it to be? This risk stays with us today, and yet even now that games such as Civ VI are available for download, avoiding the risk of it being out of stock, pre-ordering is still alive and well.

I’m very excited about Civ VI. The franchise has pedigree, and a long history of producing in-depth and exciting strategy games. Firaxis has even given out early-access copies to various reviewers, allowing us to get a glimpse of what the game might be like before we pre-order it. So what is there to worry about? First we should back-track on that pedigree comment. The latest Civ game, Beyond Earth, had mixed reviews and failed to ignite the Civ playing community in any meaningful way. Furthermore, it is a well held opinion that when Civ V came out it was sub-par, only becoming as interesting as its predecessor Civ IV after several expansions.

Most people probably haven’t heard of another recent title, Civilization Revolution 2, a mobile game. Spoiler alert: it’s not very good. Secondly, the early access builds we are seeing online are small comfort, as the nature of Civ as a grand-strategy game, means that any real issues like balancing or game-breaking rules may take 100s of hours to reveal themselves. If the recent No Man’s Sky drama has taught us anything, it should be not to trust companies on their promises, and Firaxis is no exception.

Is Civ VI’s pre-order policy ethical? I’m referring specifically to the decision that if you don’t pre-purchase the title, the Aztec Civilisation will be unplayable for three months. The Aztecs have for a long time been one of the cornerstone civilisations of the game, their hyper-aggressive tactics haunt our memories, and dreams of eagle warriors burning our cities to the ground haunt our sleep. To withhold them unless we gamble £49.99 on what may or may not be a good game is cruel baiting, and so many will fall into the snare. I hope for their sake that Civ VI is as good as it has the potential to be, and my advice for everyone else is that unless you’re rolling in cash, hold off, wait for reviews, and then make an informed purchase.