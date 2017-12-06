Christmas is a time when we are encouraged to spend excessive amounts, but studenthood brings with it the burden of not having that much money to spend.

This festive dissonance leads us to feel we are not embracing the season’s feelings if we don’t spend enough. Or, we do spend enough, and have to live with the stress of going deep into our overdrafts.

Except we don’t – there are many ways to continue to be a cheapskate even in this season of excess.

Beyond Black Friday

The savings are never as much as you think they are – retailers can be very misleading when it comes to offering discounts. Not only are their savings focused on higher-range items like electronics and jewellery, not typical gift items, research suggests that other days provide better savings (like early November for electronics and the week before Black Friday for Christmas decorations). Be intelligent about spending; don’t just pull the trigger because everyone else is.