There’s never a better time to freshen up your look than the start of a new semester. We’ve gathered a few of the latest trends in beauty for you to consider adding to your makeup wardrobe.

Blue

This is a style we absolutely love here at Venue and are sure to be trying out. Previously when it comes to beauty, blue has usually been about an 80’s retro revival look, but now the clean, brightly coloured lines that have been seen in the various fashion weeks feel utterly fresh and modern- no shoulder pads in sight.

There’s also a strange whispering throughout the halls of fashion. What’s that they’re muttering? Something about blue lipstick? Wait, blue lipstick!? Yes, it’s futuristic but maybe not so far away after all. Some are saying it’s going to be a big trend this autumn, taking the dark-lip style that always appears around this time and giving it a navy twist. If you’re brave enough to take the plunge- and who shouldn’t be, it’s just makeup after all- then we recommend the Nyx Macaroon Lipsticks, which come in some AMAZINGLY bright colours, but also aren’t too expensive so if the colour isn’t for you it’s no biggie. Nyx recently launched in the UK in Boots, yay!

How We’d Wear It: Dust a nude, matte eyeshadow across the lid and then take a bright, electric blue cream eyeshadow or gel liner and draw the neatest cat-eye you’ve ever done. Clean, interesting and relatively easy.

Orange

Warm, bright tones have been really, really popular this summer. With the launch of Kylie Jenner’s Kyshadow palettes, everyone’s been clamouring for warm, red-based browns and burnt sienna shadows. The look was brightened for summer, becoming more of a tea-stained orange effect across the lid, for look nicknamed ‘sunset eyes’- we love it. For autumn it’s becoming much darker, but also much redder. The eyeshadows are turning maroon and burgundy. If you’re feeling brave for fall, cut your crease with a matte blood-red for a vampy but still trendy look.

How We’d Wear It: We love the look of tea-stained eyes, so we’d take a soft, warm chocolate tone and run it really softly through the crease of the eye, barely touching the brush to the shadow and building slowly. Carve out the crease and lid as needed, and finish with by using the same shadow to line a wing.

Glitter

Glitter makes everything better. This is a fact. Even greasy hair. That’s right Freshers, even if you’ve not washed your hair since your last night out, you too can look like a fresh fairy princess. Glitter roots have taken Instagram by storm. Adding glitter to a slicked-back ponytail or bun elevates what can be quite a severe look and softens it. Like we said, it’s a great trick if you’re trying to hide a bad hair day or just want to do something fun and different for your night out. Tie your hair up and then take a soft-finish hair gel. Apply it liberally to your roots, combing it out slightly so that when you apply the glitter you’ll get a gradient fade. You’re kind of going for that starry, starry night look, that “I just got out of the glitter shower” look.