What does it feel like to be beautiful?

The question strikes me hard now and again,

Before life takes control once more and I

Forget your face, and that question recedes.

We’re always moving on yet hanging back,

With feet on new ground, minds on where we’ve been.

And whenever I think of where we’ve been,

I wish I’d asked, serenely beautiful,

What it felt like. But always I held back,

And now I wonder, again and again,

As year by year that sunlit past recedes,

If there could once have been a you and I,

Though, had that ever been proposed, then I

Know absolutely where I would have been.

In some ways it’s good that the past recedes,

But I know that you’re still as beautiful,

And movements, words, expressions once again

Return to me, or else transport me back.

And when those memories transport me back,

The conversations between you and I

Replay, and I must wonder yet again

Whether, if who I am I then had been,

I could have shown that you were beautiful

In a way that to me never can recede.

For everything we have fades and recedes,

Departing, and never quite coming back,

And how you felt then to be beautiful

Is altered now by time. No wonder I

Keep going back to places where we’ve been,

Trying to relive, capture times again.

So here I ask, and might not ask again,

Because the past might well too far recede,

And I’ll move on too far from where we’ve been,

So there’s no longer hope of going back

(Please, as you answer, look me in the eye):

What does it feel like to be beautiful?