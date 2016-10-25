I’d never visited The Crypt Gallery for a private viewing of an exhibition before, so I was keen to see how the space was going to be utilised. The gallery was practically heaving with guests. There was a lovely ambience, with pleasant conversation, live music and a great array of nibbles and champagne.

The location couldn’t have been better; in the centre of Norwich within the Cathedral Close. It really is a great addition to the local art scene. Talking to some of the organisers they spoke of how they plan to use the space to promote the artwork of pupils from Norwich School as well as hosting contemporary exhibitions across all disciplines within art and design practice. They eventually intend to run educational workshops that will inspire children across Norfolk.

The unique venue space, a centuries old crypt, which dates back to 1316 and was originally part of Bishop John Salmon’s Chantry Chapel, was truly stunning and enhanced the mood of the gallery.

The exhibition featured the work of the talented Emily Leason, Rachael Cocker and Artist in Residence, Louise Richards.

The striking pieces of the upcoming textile artist, Emily Leason, garnered a lot of attention. Specialising in printed textiles and working with digital and sublimation printing, she creates her work by performing a number of physical approaches. Leason’s portfolio included a combination of mixed media, drawing, collage, photography and stitch. She spoke of her interest in the variation of material characteristics, by combining different qualities to fashion affective designs; from translucent, to opaque, fabrics and paper.

Although she was busy explaining her motivation for the pieces to the many guests, she found the time to describe to me her huge appreciation for colour, human behaviour and emotion. Leason said of her work, titled Exhale: ‘I’m inspired by landscape and the natural world and the following work explores the beauty of colour in its subtlety and intensity. Through combining these elements I aim to create exciting interactive textiles that explore and accentuate positivity and uplifting design.’

Emily Leason is definitely one to watch in the art scene…