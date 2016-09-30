At UEA there are many opportunities to share your love of the arts, whether you’re into photography, painting, or poetry. Of course, literature has a special place in our hearts.

I think that I speak for all of us when I say that, at one time or another, we developed an obsession with books. Whether you followed the events of the Twilight saga like an obsessive stalker, you desperately wished that you had been reaped as a tribute during your childhood, or you found some comfort in Hamlet putting your family issues into perspective, at one time or another we’ve all felt a strong connection to literature.

UEA’s Literature Society is an energetic meeting ground for anyone who’d rather binge-read A Song of Ice and Fire than talk to their flatmates, for anyone who spends so much time in the library that they might as well invest in a sleeping bag, for anyone who would much rather have got to UEA with OWLS rather than A-Levels.

Our literary expedition hinges around our discussion groups. With a different theme each week, from adaptions and graphic novels, to philosophy and literature from our childhoods, to post-postmodernism and a sprinkling of the fantastical, there’s something for everyone to sink their teeth into. Amongst this onslaught of novels and poetry and plays (and probably a fair amount of drama in the discussions themselves), there’s many social events too. During Fresher’s week, LitSoc will be hosting our legendary literary-themed pub crawl. There’s also our Summer Ball which, in my opinion, is quite easily the greatest social event of the year. Who knows, there may even be a theatre or a cinema trip in there as well.