So it’s 2017 and don’t we all know it. With vast changes in the political world and what seems like more people than ever proclaiming that 2016 was the absolute worst, things seem to be changing. But not everything – unfortunately, the usual bombardment of January advertising is as forceful as ever and can really only be described as ridiculous. Wherever you look; be it social media, adverts on TV or in magazines, there has been no platform that has been spared from the mass marketing campaigns that always plague the beginning months of any year. Rather than fall victim to the purposeful advertising of these big corporations, I urge anyone reading this to do something a little more rewarding and remain steadfast and happy in whatever path you’ve chosen to take. Of course, promoting a healthy lifestyle and exercise is certainly not a bad thing but it’s when these ideals are being shoved into our faces and adorned with celebrity endorsement deals or flat tummy teas, that things start to take a bit more of a sinister turn.

Being at home for a month during the Christmas break comes with a lot of advantages but also access to a television and all of the wondrous advertising that pops up every fifteen minutes or so. After Christmas, the change in advertising tactics was highly noticeable. The overly dramatic perfume adverts and decadent food deals in supermarkets were tossed aside, and replaced with healthier options, gym deals on offer for the new year and surprisingly, an increase in adverts for cosmetic surgery. Now, I personally do not have any problems with any of the aforementioned but it’s when I think of the target audience, that problems start to arise. All of the people in these adverts were women, of differing ages and races, but women all the same. For decades, the media has scrutinised women and fed off of their insecurities and now more than ever, I feel like we should not fall victim to these adverts.

If you want to work out and tone up, do it for yourself. If you want to change your eating habits, do it for yourself. If you don’t want to make any resolutions and see where 2017 takes you, so be it. With this bombardment of what we should and should not be doing, I feel as if there’s some kind of pressure to create resolutions. The new year provides new scope for opportunities and with this sense of excitement, may come the desire to grab life by the horns. If doing so, make sure you’re doing it for your own sense of self-entitlement and not as a result of some advert you saw on Instagram. Companies such as Weight Watchers conveniently rebranded in time for the new year with slogans such as “Say yes to success” being the centre of their campaign. As well as the constant self-scrutiny one must conduct during the dawn of the new year, we must also consider our personal romantic lives. Oh yes! It’s not enough to be made to feel insecure after a season of indulging on mince pies but now, we must also be subjected to match.com and Elite Singles making last ditch attempts to make you feel lonely. No thank you.

When the clock strikes midnight on New Year’s Eve, there’s always a sense of anticipation around what may be in store for the next 365 days. Rather than being a victim of this cynical advertising, I urge you to keep perspective and try to do something for yourself because you want to.