I sit and watch the ants,
I should be reading, writing, revising,
But I’m captivated by their scurrying,
Exploring the tiles, each one a Colombus,
Crawling around the same tiles so as not to miss out on anything unseen before,
And I think these ants are like me,
Scurrying, hurrying, wanting to take it all in at once, Experience it all, this life, these moments,
As if I might miss out on anything unseen before,
And I think of the future, the dreams, the hopes,
The could be, should be, would be’s,
The expectation, the challenges, the rewards,
Of being here, of doing this course, of becoming a career,
The mixture of fear, hope, stress, ambition,
And how I really need a coffee to deal with all this thinking, this planning, this future,
But for right now, all I can do is sit and watch the ants.
I sit and watch the ants
I sit and watch the ants,