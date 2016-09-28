I sit and watch the ants,

I should be reading, writing, revising,

But I’m captivated by their scurrying,

Exploring the tiles, each one a Colombus,

Crawling around the same tiles so as not to miss out on anything unseen before,

And I think these ants are like me,

Scurrying, hurrying, wanting to take it all in at once, Experience it all, this life, these moments,

As if I might miss out on anything unseen before,

And I think of the future, the dreams, the hopes,

The could be, should be, would be’s,

The expectation, the challenges, the rewards,

Of being here, of doing this course, of becoming a career,

The mixture of fear, hope, stress, ambition,

And how I really need a coffee to deal with all this thinking, this planning, this future,

But for right now, all I can do is sit and watch the ants.