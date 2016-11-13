We asked you for your favourite food combinations that shouldn’t work, but do. Funny, yummy or just downright weird, you came up with some questionable and yet delicious suggestions!
- “My mum regularly eats marmite and peanut butter sandwiches, much to my disgust!” – Hattie Griffiths
- “I dip McDonald’s fries into chocolate milkshake. I promise it’s actually delicious.” – Jessica Frank-Keyes
- “My friends and I used to dip crisps (salted or paprika) in chocolate… not as bad as you might think!” – Denise Koblenz
- “Chocolate buttons and ready salted crisps – so good! #DontJudge” – Johnnie Wright
- “Tia Maria and orange juice. It tastes like Terry’s Chocolate Orange!” – Daniel Salliss
- “My housemate and a friend (both from Norfolk coincidentally) crush some Walkers crisps to put on their pasta bake – then sprinkle the cheese on top. Supposedly it tastes great, personally I won’t be trying it!” – Marty Ruczynska