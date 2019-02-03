Support came from two very lively bands: The Xcerts and Marmozets.

The upbeat Feels Like Falling In Love encapsulated the feel-good 80s charm of the former and, although not a typical choice of support for You Me at Six, their charm got the audience to warm to them. At last, they were ready to scream and shout along with Becca Macintyre from Marmozets, whose vocal gymnastics and powerful voice was very impressive, the crowd pleasing Move, Shake, and Hide, and Captivate You being met with rampant support from the many fans that seemed to be in the crowd.

For a show with a premise which could easily be accused as milking nostalgia, You Me At Six do a lot to prove that this is a genuine celebration of a loved effort. Their stage layout centred around verticality and colour, with raised platforms and screens used for lighting and visuals. Frontman Josh Franceschi interacted with the audience well, even dodging rogue underwear thrown at him by an eager member of the crowd. Unsurprisingly, the fan favourites were the little played hits from the band’s debut, including the long-maligned Save It For The Bedroom, Finders Keepers and Kiss and Tell. However, later efforts, in particular Reckless from the band’s third album, Sinners Never Sleep, were still met with a raucous greeting from the crowd. A greatly enjoyable night, with an energetic and talented band complementing themselves with a stellar supporting lineup. Nostalgia might have sold tickets, but the performances kept everyone in the room to the last note.