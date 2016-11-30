Sans ink and paper: this is what my sketchbook looks like. The screenshots you see here are a manifestion of mixed media. This includes homemade gifs, internet gifs, video, audio, music, stock images, performance and Photoshop designs that, when put together as individual art pieces, are presented on an online platform called “Newhive”.

Part of my insecurity in calling myself an “artist” lies in my lack of traditional artistic skills, as well as in what people conventionally consider as “art”. I feel almost like a fraud, someone who has never had real disciplinary training as an “artist”. Furthermore, this is the internet and this is what some may call “post-net art”. Anybody could log onto Newhive, extract some stock images and pre-packaged icons of “aesthetics”, mash it up conveniently on their online canvas and call it “art”.

Being previously trained in filmmaking, I had grown extremely jaded and frustrated by the heavy discipline that lies in the act of filmmaking. One could open their sketchbook and sketch out the scenery before them. But one cannot simply pick up their camera, film some footage according to their intuition and inclinations, then call whatever disconnected shots that are lying in their memory card a “film”. This medium of art allowed for the pseudo-instantaneous emotional/ intellectual expression I so badly wanted and needed. It might seem coarse to some, but I always treasure raw and fresh personal expression in art. It also interests me that this parallels the internet culture of today, where everything has been made convenient, commodified and ubiqitous. With respect to that, such forms of art do seem like a legitimate, satirical retrospective. This 90’s baby is just grateful for a place where she can shout a heart-rending scream into the void where memes, emojis and porn spin furiously around.