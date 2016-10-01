If you are unfamiliar with London’s Skinny Lister, I can think of few better introductions than the introduction of their latest effort. Bombastic opener ‘Wanted’ is the perfect example of their trademark blend of burly punk and folk, with lines fit for your next tattoo belted over a rollicking full band. It’s busy and chaotic, but not to its detriment. ‘Geordie Lad’ follows in a similar vein, but with a sweeter nostalgia as Dan Heptinstall reminisces over an old friend and their youthful misadventures.

It takes until fourth track ‘Devil in Me’ until Heptinstall’s partner-in-arms Lorna Thomas provides any lead vocals, but the wait makes it all the more poignant. Thomas’s soft voice is put to a sparser backdrop than its preceding numbers, and adds a much needed melodic brake on the frantic openers before they start to tire the listener.

The band start to roll back the punk from this point and let their folk roots shine, ‘Reunion’ being a notably laid back number with Thomas and Heptinstall duets intertwining with haunting beauty. While overused in the past, the fact that there are fewer duets on this effort than the band’s older material provides an immense weight when they are brought out. What follows is possibly the three weaker efforts on the album. It’s biggest fault is that one could guess the majority of the lyrics based on the title.

‘Charlie’ snaps the album back from this meander to the finale it deserves. The closers are more anthemic. Much like the sea shanties occasionally sprinkled in their live shows, the music sways under simplistic crowd vocals. The album’s final song ‘Carry’ provides a fitting finale to a boisterous effort from Greenwich’s finest, both thematically and musically. It is easy to see it as a future set-closer for when everyone in the crowd has had a few too many and will actually need to be carried home.

The Devil, the Heart & the Fight is an album of two halves, one punk, one folk. Both are equally essential listening.

★★★★

(The Devil, the Heart & the Fight is out now)