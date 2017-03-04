Political tumult. Economic uncertainty. Shit weather. Who you gonna call? Sleaford Mods, of course, who last Friday released their latest album English Tapas. The LP sees Jason Williamson and Andrew Fearn at their best, albeit a best that has hardly changed since 2014.

The pair have learned from the mistake of their otherwise excellent previous full length studio effort Key Markets. That failed to go down as a classic purely owing to the direct references to politicians which were obsolete even before the album was released and dated it quickly. Williamson prefers this time to take a more general line.

That does not, however, detract from Sleaford Mods’ cutting edge relevance, evidenced by titles like the single ‘B.H.S.’ (“we’re going down like BHS,” snaps Williamson).

Nor does their change of label, from Harbinger Sound (still credited with the band’s management) to the bigger indie Rough Trade, seem to have sanitised the band at all as some might have feared, excepting perhaps the couple fewer c-words here.

For English Tapas, the Mods’ first full album since signing for Rough Trade, after the T.C.R. EP, the marketing gimmicks were superb. Those who pre-ordered the album direct were also sent Sleaford Mods Rizlas and a beer mat. Ooooh really! Completists will appreciate the red vinyl of the deluxe LP, to join the green issue of Key Markets.

The introduction to first track ‘Army Nights’ takes us back to basics, with Sleaford Mods’ speciality minimalist bass and drum backing provided by Fearn.

The best track is ‘Just Like We Do’, which like the classic SM tune ‘Six Horsemen (The Brixtons)’, is nearly impossible to listen to without letting slip a chuckle. It’s still not entirely clear whether we are laughing with or at Williamson but you get the sense that he doesn’t really give a toss either way. The lyrics hark back to ‘Pubic Hair Ltd’, with a suitably funky backing from Fearn. We even get a hilarious impression of a “twat”, as we also do at the start of next cut ‘Moptop’.

In ‘Moptop’, Williamson would probably be less than delighted with the observation that at the conclusion he begins to sound just slightly like Wake Up the Nation-era falsetto Paul Weller. Jason Welleriamson, whether intentionally or not, returns on the spoken introduction to ‘Time Sands’.

Williamson tries to demonstrate how down with technology he is, referencing Snapchat somewhat clumsily in ‘Snout’. This is the weakest song, but it does frame Williamson at his angriest and most polemical.

‘Drayton Manored’ is the biggest earworm initially, before the rocking ‘Carlton Touts’. On this, after a football chant, we are given a more sophisticated political analysis than we have ever done in a song from the Mods. It does sit a little weirdly when the current Labour Party is discussed like this. Give me the hilarious and more off-the-cuff attack on Boris Johnson in ‘Face to Faces’ any day.

‘Cuddly’s first verse is typical Sleaford Mods, providing a fertile clip for a game of references bingo.

‘Dull’ sees an attack on the NME- who interestingly featured the duo in this week’s issue, unsurprisingly awarding English Tapas a lukewarm three stars out of five. The NME’s quality is a moan replicated from Sleaford Mods’ Twitter feed recently, proving either how genuine their lyrics are, or at least the lengths they’ll go to to try and suggest that they are.

Sorry, but apart from the lyrical hook and one or two clever couplets, I just don’t rate single ‘B.H.S.’ compared to the rest of the tracks on the album. However, that is probably more to do with the consistently high quality of the others as opposed to an indication of ‘B.H.S.’s inferiority.

Final track ‘I Feel So Wrong’ brings back uncomfortable memories of Bradley Walsh: we’re not used to hearing Williamson – gasp – properly sing, so this takes a bit of getting used to. But miraculously, it works. Just. ‘I Feel So Wrong’ also has the best toe-tapping backing track.

Considering the continuing presence of Brexit in the headlines and the relevant, topical nature of the Mods’ lyrics, I did wonder how much the referendum would be referenced. Perhaps wisely, considering the inevitable divide in the band’s fanbase, while of course it is an undertone, there are precious few direct mentions to it on the record.

Comments in the fans’ Facebook group which heralded the release of the new album, aside from the regular few hilariously depraved posts and lyric puns, have been generally very positive. And that’s all that matters to Sleaford Mods. There will be folk who don’t like them and that’s cool to them.

Of course, no true fan wants a Sleaford Mods disco album, which is good because they’d never get it. But the fact is that this album is not groundbreaking or leftfield in any way. However, while there are a couple of boring patches like the instantly forgettable ‘Messy Anywhere’, this is a great album, giving the pair’s loyal followers exactly what they expect, what they feel comfortable with and what they want.

It might be entitled English Tapas, but this album is more like a Smorgasbord of interesting gripes, references, and comparisons. Sleaford Mods have done it again – and that’s what makes this album so good – but it’s also what prevents English Tapas from being outstanding.

With album chart success, press coverage and even a documentary filmed about them, Sleaford Mods are going big time. Their music, however, is not changing with their status.

Sleaford Mods have recently announced a date at the LCR in November as part of a tour in support of the album, which will be their first visit to Norwich in over two years.