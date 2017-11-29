Research carried out at the University of California, Los Angeles, has found that brain cells stop communicating properly when individuals are tired.

The findings are that brain cells produced significantly weaker signals or turned themselves off completely to rest, even though the person is still awake, leading to slower reaction times and impaired cognitive function.

Additionally, it was also noted that participant’s brain waves slowed down, suggesting

the brain was attempting to go to sleep.

Professor of Neurological Surgery, Dr Itzhak Fried stated: “Starving the body of sleep also robs neurons of the ability to function properly.” If the neurons are not working properly, this can lead to cognitive lapses in how we both perceive and react to the world.