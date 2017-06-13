Sweden has pulled off an unprecedented publicity stunt for tourism by listing the entire country on Airbnb.

You will find the whole landscape and countryside of Sweden listed as places to stay on the Airbnb website with basic descriptions and details on them. While none of the places listed are actually for rent, they are shown on the Airbnb website just as any other form of accommodation would be displayed. Bathrooms are stated as “everywhere”, beds are “unlimited” and the room types are listed as ëopen-planí; one could even leave a review of these places.

This publicity stunt was only possible because of Sweden’s ‘Freedom to Roam’ policy, which allows visitors to set up camp anywhere in Sweden’s countryside, to use the lakes and rivers freely, and even to pick any wild mushrooms, strawberries or flowers. Catching fish and having campfires is also allowed.

Every mountaintop, meadow, lakeside, and forest is your potential home. The policy basically gives tourists unlimited access to Swedish nature, allowing for a more immersive outdoor experience.

The Airbnb listings reinforce the fact that the whole of Sweden is open to tourists who love the outdoors. Visitors could simply pitch a tent in the middle of a forest and camp there for days without paying, as no official accommodation is needed for people to visit Sweden.

This policy provides people with the perfect opportunity to live in harmony with nature for a while; Mother Nature could even provide your meals if youíre willing to catch fresh fish and pick edible mushrooms and berries.

The strategic timing of the Airbnb listings may hint to many Airbnb users that Sweden may be their perfect summer vacation. Those who do not want to deal with accommodation in cities would find it convenient to camp out in the open at night and explore the rest of Sweden in the day. Now, for even those who need to save money, Sweden would be at the top of their list of places to go on holiday this summer.

It is ironic that many people will learn about the chance to completely immerse themselves in Swedish nature through technology. The Airbnb project could signal that Sweden’s tourism board, Visit Sweden, is moving to reach out to Internet users. One can also question whether this publicity stunt will entice potential visitors to soak in natureís beauty or will instead put people off with its obvious and unabashed advertising of the country. Either way, with the right to access, walk, cycle, or camp anywhere in Sweden, visitors would surely have a splendid time enjoying the outdoors. The only house rules are that people be “mindful of the nature and neighbours.”

The final instruction on the Airbnb listing for these natural sites is this: “the things you leave behind are your footsteps, and the things you take with you are memories.”