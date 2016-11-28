It’s very easy to be dismissive of Americans. “Americans are stupid”, “I can’t believe they were stupid enough to actually vote for Donald Trump” are just a few of the comments being flung around this past week. Yet, the election was truly devastating: not only for Americans, but the rest of the world. A man with more power than just about anyone on earth is also the same man who has dismissed climate change as a myth, assaulted multiple women and threatened to shut down Planned Parenthood (amongst other campaign pledges).

This isn’t the first comment I’ve written about the American election, and I am confident it will not be the last. I am not someone who normally shows much emotion, but on the morning of 9th November 2016, at approximately 4:16am I cried in the middle of the red bar and didn’t give a damn who saw. I had voted for Clinton and been so steadfast in my optimism that she would win. Dressed in my 2008 Obama hoodie, now much too short at the sleeves, with a flag bandana tied around my head, I was sure I would be spending the night celebrating. Instead, I saw a country I call home elect a man that terrifies me.

In the day following the election, I checked in with every one of my American friends. One of them told me, “the entire country is in a bad mood. Everyone is upset. There are protests happening everywhere.” I have friends scared for their families, for their own lives and to them, Trump is a very real threat. And before you suggest someone just assassinates him, Mike Pence is no better. He’s just Trump with a little added political experience.

With widespread protests in every major city, and chants of ‘Not my President’, it’s very easy to dismiss the choice America has made.

However, it was dismissing “ignorant, right wing Americans” that got Trump elected, and to continue to do so will prove exceptionally dangerous. I, like the rest of liberal America, had underestimated how much the country yearned for change.

This was not just a case of ignorance and racism; it was a battle cry for a revolution and a fight against career politicians, such as Hillary. No matter how qualified she was, she represented the establishment, and small town America had had enough.

In the words of Will McAvoy, “You know why people don’t like liberals? Because they lose. If liberals are so fuckin’ smart, how come they lose so goddam always!?” We dismissed the other side, and we laughed in their faces as they wore their Trump hats and waved their banners. We half-heartedly booed their protests, and scoffed when more assault allegations came to light against Trump. We underestimated their voting power, and assumed they would be too stupid to stumble into a booth on election day.

What’s worse is that we continue to do this. The liberal superiority complex has grown so huge, not just in America but in Britain too, that we have rendered an entire half of the country as inferior: after all, we know better. What we failed to understand all throughout this election is the other side has just as much right to their vote as we do. Instead of using persuasion to change minds and votes, we groan at their stupidity. Elections need to be an open dialogue of debate, not a mudslinging match of insults. If liberals across the world don’t step down from their high horse and make an attempt to understand the otherside of the argument, Trump’s election might not be the story.

We can’t just dissmiss small town America anymore. Americans are threatening to emigrate to Canada, but is this realistic, or productive? It would be better to move to small town America to educate, persuade, and try and prevent a 2020 repeat. Giving up is no longer an option.I’m as proud of being liberal as I am of being American: I believe that we all have certain inalienable rights, regardless of race, gender or sexuality. Yet, I wish I had taken Trump seriously a year ago. Perhaps if we all had done, we wouldn’t be collectively dreading the start of 2017.