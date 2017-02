Technicolour migraine

Death approaches through a meadow

Open the doors to the dreamscape

When head meets pillow.

Paralysing fear or spastic emotion

Psychedelic backdrop to warped truth.

Loosen the belt on your imagination,

Where dissolving memories are your only proof.

Broken-winged birds lie on barren land,

My body arches beneath soaked sheet.

What is there to understand?

This is where Hell and Heaven meet.