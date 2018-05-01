Alt-J – Breezeblocks

“With summer around the corner, you want a song that reminds you of the holidays – being carefree and with no summatives in sight. You want a song that reminds you of going to festivals all around the UK (and even the world) and you want something with a punchy beat. You want something everyone knows, but isn’t too overplayed. For me, that is Breezeblocks by Alt-J. Popular a few years ago, it’s a song that I purely listen to in summer, and no other time. If you don’t know it, give this indie classic a listen!” -Freya Barrett

Stan Getz – The Girl From Ipanema

“This quintessential summer song, spawned an entire genre of summer songs, beach sambas and elevator music. While countless artists have done numerous reinterpretations of this bossa nova classic, it is the original that embodies the tranquil, dream-like essence of summer. What a trio this is: Joao Gilberto, a master of unconventional yet calming chord progressions, Stan Getz, a jazz legend here in full flair, and Astrud, her voice as great and beautiful an instrument as any guitar or saxophone, resonates sharply like a marimba with all the delicateness of a harp. It is a testament its popularity that this became elevator music.” – Charlie Walker

Dennis Lloyd – Nevermind

“Rising through the charts, Nevermind is a pop-funk-electro mashup that sets the perfect summer vibe. Imagine yourself; sitting on the edge of the lake, sunglasses on, snakebite’s out. Perfect. Dennis Lloyd’s remix is the company you didn’t know you needed. Born in Israel as Nir Tibor, Dennis Lloyd was unaware of his success on streaming platforms like Spotify until he reached over half a million hits.” – Jess Barrett