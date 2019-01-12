UEA’s sports clubs came together to raise money for mental health charity SANE with the Sport to Pop Star singing competition in the LCR, hosted and live-streamed on YouTube by UEA:TV.

The event featured representatives from Badminton, Korfball, Hockey, Lacrosse, Netball, Rugby and Tennis giving their all on the famous LCR stage. In the run-up to the big night, each received a series of vocal coaching sessions from UEA Music Society’s Jess, with a wide range of singing abilities evident.

After all the performances, attendees were invited to vote for their favourite act. Richard and Charlie from Tennis came out on top with 153 votes for their joyful rendition of the High School Musical tune Breaking Free, which they were invited to sing again to close the show, cheered on by a healthy Tennis supporting contingent.

Runner-up was Charlie from Lacrosse, who polled 130 votes in second place for his performance of Neil Diamond’s Sweet Caroline, aided by some vociferous support in the LCR from his club-mates.

Some of the most entertaining acts of the evening came from the groups. Rugby’s Ewan and Adam closed the main block of performances with a hilarious Girls Just Wanna Have Fun, their own unique take on Cyndi Lauper’s hit. Sam from Korfball delivered a lively version of Bruno Mars’ Treasure, supported by club-mates James and Robbie on backing vocals and inflatable trombones, also distributing chocolate coins to the crowd in a wonderful attempt to up their votes.

By far the best singer was Hockey’s Molly, who exhibited a breathtaking vocal range on her version of Fleetwood Mac’s Dreams.

Pippa from Badminton opened proceedings with a very strong version of Adele’s Set Fire to the Rain, where she hit some lovely high notes, while Lauren from Netball really grew into her performance of Vance Joy’s Riptide, winning the audience’s hearts in the second half.

The performances, and interviews, are available on UEA:TV’s YouTube channel. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dgxjVlN7Z68&list=PL8ZK2b85m2qykQg9TnmKBT-6O_M3sO3MQ

Christmas is a season of giving, and that’s no different for UEA’s clubs. The LCR event comes after a number of clubs contributed heavily to the university total of over £7,500 raised for Movember. UEA Sport also hosted a football tournament between different sports clubs at the Sportspark to add to the amount raised.

UEA Hockey recently raised over £600 for Meningitis Now with their annual alumni weekend. Lacrosse collected over £50 for mental health charity Mind with their Christmas mixed match. UEA RAG Society are also selling their usual two naked calendars for £5 each, with profits going to SANE, featuring a number of UEA clubs getting their kit off for a good cause.