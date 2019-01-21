The café at UEA’s Sportspark has reopened its doors after a £50,000 refurbishment. With an expanded menu, and a wider selection of choice for vegetarians and vegans, the café is aiming to appeal to a broader range of customers.

To help cater for the variety of nutritional requirements of the athletes, students and public that visit Sportspark every day, a new larger selection of healthy hot meals and freshly made packaged snacks and sandwiches are available. The café offers a low-calorie breakfast with spinach instead of hash browns, and vegan options such as a sweet potato curry.

Despite some of the new meals being designed with athletes in mind, with limited calories or additional protein, some classic post-workout treats like the full stack burger are on offer.

The refurbishment is seen as a move for the Sportspark to expand their target market and attract customers from outside of UEA, as well as encouraging more students to visit. Alex Sellers, Catering Manager at the Sportspark, said he hoped that the café would ‘become more of a fixture for people in the local area.’

The re-opening comes as Norwich records a spike in gym memberships and attendance since the start of the new year. 24/7 Fitness, Nuffield Health, and Sportspark have all seen increases in membership sales with 24/7 estimating a 50 percent surge between December and January.

Sportspark café is open for orders until 9 or 9.30pm, seven days a week.