Singer Ed Sheeran was in the crowd watching the local derby between Norwich and Ipswich on Sunday.

Sheeran grew up in Framlingham, Suffolk and is reportedly an Ipswich fan, despite sitting in the Norwich end for the ‘Old Farm’ derby.

He has previously stated his desire to one day play a gig at The Tractor Boys’ Portman Road stadium.

Sheeran’s presence was not enough to inspire his team to a first win against Norwich since April 2009, as the game finished 1-1.