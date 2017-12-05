Former Bosnian Serb commander Ratko Mladic, known as the ‘Butcher of Bosnia’, was sentenced to life imprisonment by the U.N. Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY) for war crimes during the Bosnian War of the 1990s.

74-year-old Mladic was charged with ten counts of war crimes and crimes against humanity, including mass rape, civilian terrorisation, and genocide in Srebrenica. He was found not guilty of a second count of genocide. Mladic was not present in court to hear his sentence, having been removed for heckling the judges. He said: “Everything said in this courtroom is a lie.” Mladic’s lawyer stated he will appeal his sentence.

The Bosnian War began in 1992, when Bosniaks (Bosnian Muslims) and Croats voted for independence from Yugoslavia. When the referendum was boycotted and ignored by the Serbs, war broke out. Mladic was a prominent military figure on the Serb side of the war, overseeing key events such as the Siege of Sarajevo, the longest siege in modern warfare history, which lasted for three and a half years.