In the words of MP Brian Wilson, “A Labour Party with no realistic prospect of forming a government is of no use to anyone”. Such a quote summarises the fundamental, and existential crisis gripping the Labour party. To Wilson, and the many members of both the public and the party like him, instigating change requires a party to be electable. To them, the future cannot lie in the hands of Corbyn, a dinosaur clinging stubbornly to the MO of Old Labour.

The 21st century is an entirely different atmosphere, spurred on by economic and socio-cultural change, which has altered the demographic Labour now needs to appeal to. Labour has shifted from the position of governing majority to a party of a secondary influence in the decision-making of the country.

On top of this, the turn out at the general election was notably small, however in this point lies the potential support for Corbyn. People felt disenfranchised by a two party system that only pushes for austerity, or austerity light. People want change from this, and they want it now. The Labour leader’s support is maintained at an illusory high via the first-past the post system. This system can be seen to act like a life-support machine and exaggerates the level of support for it.

Most worryingly for Labour’s future is that the system that solidifies his authority prohibits the growth and development of a new left challenge. Corbyn is an embodiment of Labour’s ideological stagnation, induced by a naïve following of the 1953 text “The Future of Socialism”. This text makes a uselessly esoteric distinction between the “means” of implementing policy, which vary under contemporary circumstances, and “ends” which are eternally set in concrete. This latter claim by Labour political philosopher Anthony Crosland set the tone for social-democratic ideological stagnation. In the words of David Milliband, we need to be post-New Labour, and not stuck with Corbyn’s pre-New Labour.

Ideological stagnation is worrying in an age where the digital has left analogue politics behind. The New Left is not the left that the Labour party of today can appeal to. The New Left are the young overburdened by debts too large for them, and the old with pensions just too small to sustain them. The young today socialise on Facebook, and do not meet up in factories. To them, a never-ending journey towards the eternal “ends” is not enough; they demand change now.

As Labour’s demographic basis shrinks, it looks backwards, but cannot provide sufficient answers. Of course NHS spending is of serious importance. I myself have multiple relatives working for the service. However by trying to return to the past, ‘lost icons’ as David Miliband calls them, to find new solutions in a new world will not be sufficient to build the future.

Alternatively, taking full advantage of new technology, would allow the instigation of real change. The state can be utilised to invest into cleaner energy for example, and create new good-quality jobs. Labour needs to readjust its base of support and appeal to both the working and middle classes. This is especially salient as 75% of jobs now are in the private sector. Labour needs a rebirth of its commitment to universal entitlement. Issues from retirement, to health and social care, to education, need to be seriously confronted.

However, Labour would still need to get elected to put such change into action. This is why Shadow Cabinet Minister Clive Lewis’ proposal to form a “progressive alliance” is so appealing as a solution. Along with the Green Party, Liberal Democrats and the Scottish Nationalists, this “is the way we will make better decisions and take more of the country with us.” Given that a July ICM poll revealed that only an alliance between the Lib Dems, Green party, Labour and the SNP added together would draw level with the Conservative vote, he may be right.

Lewis may be a supporter of Corbyn, but at least his proposed scheme for getting into power has the potential to put Labour in the position to implement real change. Furthermore, considering the views of other parties of the Left could give Labour the crucial credibility it currently lacks. Credibility from a truly progressive perspective is a block to radicalism. Credibility, not being a militant Corbynite, is the future.