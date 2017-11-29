Death is generally accepted to be the end. An international team of astronomers led by Las Cumbres Observatory (LCO) have recently discovered a star that appears to defy our understanding of how these celestial bodies die.

The supernova, known by the catchy name of iPTF14hls, was discovered in 2014 by the Palomar Transient Factory.

At the time, it appeared to be a supernova like any other, a massive and exceedingly bright explosion as the core of a star many times the mass of the sun collapsing under its own gravity.

The star’s outer layers are thrown out into the cosmos, leaving behind a neutron star, or a black hole.

Either way, as the explosion runs its course, the supernova dims over weeks or sometimes months.