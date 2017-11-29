Death is generally accepted to be the end. An international team of astronomers led by Las Cumbres Observatory (LCO) have recently discovered a star that appears to defy our understanding of how these celestial bodies die.
The supernova, known by the catchy name of iPTF14hls, was discovered in 2014 by the Palomar Transient Factory.
At the time, it appeared to be a supernova like any other, a massive and exceedingly bright explosion as the core of a star many times the mass of the sun collapsing under its own gravity.
The star’s outer layers are thrown out into the cosmos, leaving behind a neutron star, or a black hole.
Either way, as the explosion runs its course, the supernova dims over weeks or sometimes months.
However, it is a difference case for this star; the astronomers discovered that it had stopped dimming and was getting brighter.
Further research revealed that the supernova had been getting brighter and then dimmer at least five times over the course of two years.
Archived records then unearthed evidence of an explosion taking place in exactly the same place in 1954, indicating that the star that became iPTF14hls survived going supernova the first time and then repeated it 50 years later.
One study into the phenomenon showed that the star was at least 50 times more massive than the sun, if not significantly larger still, making it possibly the biggest stellar explosion ever recorded.
These discoveries have led to claims that iPTF14hls could be the first recorded example of a star that refuses to go out.
This theory was propounded by the notion that the death of a star so massive and hot could generate anti-matter, which would be so destabilising that it would allow for multiple explosions over several years.
Andy Howell, leader of the LCO supernova group and co-author of the study, said that, “These explosions were only expected to be seen in the early universe and should be extinct.”