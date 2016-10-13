Whilst you may have spent your summer perpetually intoxicated in Ibiza or spamming your Instagram with the many wonders of Europe, I was having recurrent mental breakdowns 5000 miles away in Bangladesh.

Over the course of ten weeks I worked with Y Care International and ICS in a bid to promote support for education and civic participation in poor communities. Rest assured this was no typical ‘gap yah’ experience. Buckets full of sweat (literally, it just oozed out of us) and tears (yep, those too) went into each and every project we worked on.

During the initial week of our placement we conducted various focus groups throughout the community to address the priority issues for our attention. Findings revealed continuing trends of ignorance towards mental health and disability, traditional views of gender inequalities, and the reality of early marriage. It was disconcerting to be informed that my host mother herself had married at the age of just 13, and gave birth to her first child a year later.

Further observations affirmed that in almost every family the mother defined herself as a housewife, responsible for cleaning, cooking and taking care of the children, whilst fathers worked as either fishermen or farmers. After recognising just how restrictive both gender roles were, we organised a gender equality workshop in an attempt to empower the people and emphasise that stereotypes can, and should, be defied.

Alongside workshops, we taught at both primary and secondary schools. It quickly became evident that teaching methods were old-fashioned and dull, consisting of lectures and rote-learning. Our aim was to bring in fun and engaging techniques that are often used in the UK, with hopes that the teachers would adopt these strategies upon our departure.

We primarily taught the students English, but I also wanted to incorporate valuable life lessons such as understanding emotions and bullying. From the very beginning of teaching it was abundantly clear that bullying amongst students was a cause for concern. The memory of a student entangled in skipping ropes and being forcefully dragged across the playground will forever be ingrained in my mind.

As a psychology student with a particular interest in mental health, it was profoundly distressing to witness the blatant apathy towards the mentally ill.

Although the UK has definitely advanced in its recognition and treatment of mental illness, unfortunately it still remains a taboo in non-western cultures. I remember there being multiple occasions where I would witness somebody who conveyed the impression of being mentally challenged and I would ask the locals if they knew what was wrong. Every reply I received was that they were ‘mad’ or ‘crazy’, accompanied by a disgusted facial expression. Never did I hear an actual diagnosis or even the slightest hint of sympathy. I thought it sad that mental illness didn’t really ‘exist’ there, not that I went with the preconception that it would.

Yet of course mental illness existed. Too often I witnessed the lack of confidence in women because they were ‘too black’ and didn’t look like the ‘white’ Asians they saw on the soap operas they were so obsessed with. Regularly I saw the pressure of my host siblings to perform well academically, and I would see them be punished should they not.

Considering all of our alarming observations, we took the initiative to organise a youth mentoring scheme, whereby we recruited and trained young volunteers so that they could distinguish between the most common types of mental illness.

These volunteers were also trained on how to give one to one advice with the other youths regarding the contributing causes of depression and anxiety, such as academic stress and family issues.

My fellow volunteers encountered all sorts of health problems during our time overseas, and although I too experienced some of their symptoms, I was exceedingly reluctant to take a visit to the doctor myself. Perhaps I wouldn’t have minded, but horror stories had been relayed to me of overflowing piles of used syringes obstructing the already abominable toilet facilities. Not only that, but almost every single one of the other volunteers had been diagnosed with UTI, despite each manifesting very different symptoms. With such an unreliable and hazardous health service, is there any wonder that mental illness is totally disregarded?

After ten weeks of service admittedly I didn’t see the immediate change that I had hoped for, and I realise now that it was naïve of me to think otherwise. ICS is all about creating sustainable change by changing attitudes, and even though there is still a great way to go, I genuinely believe we helped build the foundations for something truly amazing.