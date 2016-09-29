If there is one show that has got everyone talking this summer, it is Netflix’s new original show starring Winona Ryder, sci-fi and 80s nostalgia fest Stranger Things. It has already out-done other Netflix original shows such as House of Cards in the viewing figures, and for fans of the show, it is not hard to see why. The basic premise of the show is a small town where a young boy, Will, mysteriously disappears, and his friends set out to find him, befriending a girl with strange powers, and having to battle a ‘Demogorgon’ and come to terms with the ‘upside down’ along the way. I am being purposefully vague about the plot, because I believe the show is far better when you go into it with no expectations or any ideas about what will happen. All you need know is Eleven, the mysterious young girl with powers, is a complete icon, Dustin is adorable, and if season two, which Netflix has recently announced will be happening, doesn’t bring #JusticeforBarb, there’s going to be trouble. (Seriously, check out twitter, fan sites, and even Jimmy Kimmel: everyone loves Barb).

What I can reveal without spoiling the show, are the many, many throwbacks to the 80s within it. Not only due to its setting during the 1980s in America, it also features a brilliant soundtrack of nostalgic 80s hit songs (such as the always brilliant ‘Africa’ by Toto), and 80s pop culture in its hit movies, books and TV. Throwbacks include Stephen King’s Stand By Me, with the plot of the friendship between the boys and Eleven, and their journey – along a train track for some of it, like Stand By Me – to find Will. The logo of the show also echoes Stephen King’s book covers, and the title credits themselves feel very 80s, in their font, simplicity, and amazing sci-fi score. Another classic 80s film referenced is E.T. The Extra Terrestrial, when Mike hides Eleven (I won’t ruin it by saying who he hides her from and why), and dresses her up as his cousin, complete with blonde wig and pink dress – exactly like how they dress up E.T. in the film. It also features a chase on bicycles, where you can’t help but expect Mike and Eleven to start flying through the air. Of course, the show is also reminiscent of another 80s classic and Stephen King novel, Carrie. Eleven is very similar to Carrie: an unusual young girl who doesn’t fit in, developing telepathic and telekinetic powers. (At this rate, Stephen King could almost be credited as a writer for the show!)

But an 80s nostalgic show wouldn’t be complete without Star Wars references, and Stranger Things has many nods to The Empire Strikes Back. Dustin dubs Lucas a ‘Lando Calrissian’ as a byword for betrayal, they compare going to battle the monster as ‘R2D2 going to battle Darth Vader’, and the boys try to convince Eleven to move the model Millennium Falcon with her Jedi-like powers. The boys are clearly big Stars Wars fans, and use their knowledge and love of the film, amongst other films they are growing up alongside, to come to terms with the bizarre going-ons around them.

Stranger Things isn’t just a show with some serious 80s nostalgia – its creators, The Duffer Brothers, have clearly borrowed directly from the films, books and pop culture of the decade which inspired them in their own careers, and the show has grown directly from this. It is a homage to the 80s, wrapped in a gripping, funny, and seriously binge-worthy TV drama. Even for those who are not already fans of sci-fi and fantasy (I would never choose these genres as a favourite, yet I loved the show), Stranger Things will have something for you, whether through the beautiful friendship between the boys and Eleven, the devotion of mum Joy (one of Ryder’s best performances), or for the brilliant mix of horror, sci-fi and humour. It is definitely worth a binge, and with only 8 episodes, what’s stopping you?