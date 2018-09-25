Following an upgrade to this freshers’ week Drag Race star event, a host of additional drag shows have been announced for Norwich.

This Tuesday’s (25 September) ‘Shangela is Shook’ event was originally scheduled to be hosted at the Waterfront, but after a massive demand for tickets, the RuPaul’s Drag Race All Star Shangela Laquifa Wadley will be strutting her way down a runway in the LCR. Halleloo!

The show would originally have only had 700 people in the crowd, but now tickets have been sold out at the LCR, a venue with over double the capacity of the Waterfront.

It seems promoters have taken notice of the demand for Shangela in Norwich, as since the upgrade there have been announcements of two further shows featuring queens from RuPaul’s Drag Race.

In December, the infamous season four contestant Willam Belli will be performing at the Waterfront as part of a joint tour date with the renowned West Hollywood drag queen Rhea Litre.

In addition to this, a highly anticipated headline show is due to take place in February at the Waterfront featuring a huge booking of the drag queen Aquaria, who is the winner of the most recent season of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

It is likely that if these nights continue to sell as fast as this week’s ‘Shangela is Shook’ event, they will also be upgraded to the LCR, really letting UEA have it!

Vice President (Trans Place) of UEA Pride, Jim Read, told Concrete “the rise of bookings for drag artists in Norwich has had an overwhelmingly positive impact on the LGBT+ community in the local area.

“Seeing famous queer artists being given such large platforms goes further than just providing entertainment, it provides LGBT+ people with safe spaces to celebrate their community and the art it creates, as well as recognising the work local drag artists have done in carving a scene within the city.”

Shangela was a contestant on season two of RuPaul who returned to finish as a surprise contestant in the series’ third season, where she came sixth. She was also featured on the third season of RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars, where she finished in joint third/fourth alongside Bebe Zahara Benet.

Tickets for ‘Shangela is Shook’ have sold out for £20 per person. Those with tickets will be looking forward to a sickening night of comedy and cabaret on Tuesday.