A UEA student was escorted out of the library and arrested by the Norfolk Constabulary today in connection with “a serious assault”.

Five police officers were seen walking through the Hive and into the library with UEA security at approximately 3:00pm today. The student, a 20 year old male, was on the ground floor of the library.

A spokesperson for the Norfolk Constabulary said the police officers were called to campus at around 2:45pm this afternoon.

They said a man was detained in connection with a serious assault.

Library staff were unable to comment.