The university has confirmed a student’s ‘sudden’ death today, Thursday 11 October.

Norfolk police had officers attend the University accommodation just before 10am today.

A spokesperson for the university said a student died in Kett house. They added a coroner has been noted and an inquest will begin soon.

A UEA spokesperson said “It is with great sadness that we can confirm the sudden and unexpected death of a 20-year-old male student in one of the residences at UEA,”

“The death of any student is a tragedy that we all feel deeply. Our thoughts and condolences are with the student’s family and friends.”

The University has offered counselling to students and staff affected by the death. The spokesperson said UEA urges “anyone across the university community who feels they need support to contact student support or the students’ union.”

This article will be edited as more information becomes available.

EDIT: A previous version of this article said a student died in the University Village. This has been corrected to Kett House. (11/10/18 20:11)