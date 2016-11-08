Norwich remains one of the cheapest places for students to live, StuRents have revealed.

StuRents, a dedicated student property search engine and tenancy management platform analysed the private student rental market in 43 locations nationwide. Norwich had the second cheapest average rent price per person per week at just £64. This was in increase of 1.2 percent.

Cambridge was found to be the most expensive at £142 per person per week. Brighton rents increased the most, climbing almost 5 percent on the previous year. The survey took into account both houses of multiple occupancy (HMOs) and purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA).

StuRents said, “As demonstrated earlier this year through students’ participation in Cut the Rent strikes, yearly rent increases have become an emotive topic, particularly as students are already being burdened with significant amounts of debt upon graduation.

“By choosing a university city with lower average rental costs, a student could save themselves more than £5,000 over a three-year course. This is not an insignificant amount of money, meaning the cost of rent over the lifetime of a university degree could well become a very important factor for students and parents when deciding which university to attend.”

Concrete reported in Issue 328 that the UEA SU were planning to introduce a policy of rent strikes over the rising costs of student accommodation on campus. After the publication of the issue the policy was later dropped, and a “Affordable Housing for UEA Students” policy was adopted by union council, minus the rent strikes provision.

Top 5 for price increase

1. Brighton: +4.7%

2. Exeter: +4.3%

3. Stirling: +3.9%

4. Middlesbrough: +3.7%

5. Glasgow: +3.6%

Bottom 5 for price increase

1. High Wycombe: 0.0%

2. Gloucester: -0.1%

3. Dundee: -0.2%

4. Huddersfield: -1.2%

5. Cambridge: -1.9%