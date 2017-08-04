A fearless UEA student will take to the skies with a 13,000 ft jump to raise funds for Bangladeshi flood victims this weekend.

Atiya Jannat, a third-year medic, will reach new heights when she jumps out of a plane to raise money for families left destitute by flooding in the Sunamganj area of Bangladesh.

Flash floods triggered by an early monsoon hit north-eastern Bangladesh days before harvest time in April. The year’s boron rice harvest was destroyed and many of the paddy fields suffered permanent damage.

Miss Jannat will take the dive at the North London Skydive Centre in Wimblington, near Cambridge, for Muslim Charity’s Rice 4 Life campaign.

The relief charity’s Rice 4 Life campaign will donate rice to needy families in Sunamganj. The goal will be to provide rice for 1,000 families affected by the flooding.

Miss Jannat said: “I’ve always wanted to do fundraising on a large scale and the charity skydive seemed like a good starting point.

“I’m a thrill seeker so this was a great opportunity to fundraise for those suffering from floods in my country Bangladesh, along with an awesome skydiving experience.”

The student’s original fundraising goal was £625, enough to provide 25 families with a 40kg bag of rice. However, she managed to raise just over £660 before the jump this Sunday.

She said the daredevil nature of her fundraiser encouraged generous donations.

She said: “I think it would not have been as successful without something so daring at the end of it.”

“I’m just counting the days now,” she said. “I’m really excited for it!”

Donations can be made through Miss Jannat’s Just Giving page: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/atiya-jannat