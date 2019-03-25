On what may have usually been a quiet Thursday night in Norwich, a group of students descended on the city to make their voices heard, take a stand against harassment and violence, to reclaim the night.

Now in its fourth-year UEASU held their first Reclaim the Night march in 2016, originally it was reserved only for women and focused on women’s rights and stamping out sexual harassment. The event, however, has grown, for the better you may say, with this year’s march focusing on intersectionality, especially in the wake of Brexit. The event recognised that violence and harassment are not issues that are faced by women alone, but many groups of people, often for little reason other than one of prejudice or discrimination

Reclaim the Night 2019 was designed by the organisers to send a clear message “to say that Norwich is for all of us and we all have the right to be free from harassment and discrimination. We recognise that different people are oppressed in different ways and that some people face greater systematic oppressions such as our trans, queer and people of colour siblings. Let’s stand up for love, inclusion and respect in Norwich and smash hate and the heteropatriarchy.”

Attended by around fifty students, the event started in a secluded bar near to the iconic St Andrews Halls, the Dog House Bar, where guest speakers were invited to read out poetry, letters and share experiences with the crowd, before heading off on a swift march up St Andrews Street and down onto Prince of Wales Road and swiftly looping around the back of Flaunt before heading back up PoW to the pub where the evening began.

During the march protesters chanted in unison phrases such as: “feminists unite, reclaim the night” and “whatever we wear, wherever we go, yes means yes, no means no!”. This often drowned out the rather unhelpful chants of some revellers who happened to stumble past the band of excited students.

One student, who wished to remain nameless, said: “in some ways its disappointing to hear ‘oi love get your rat out’ whilst marching against exactly this kind of behaviour, but then it happens all too often and we’re marching tonight to tell the world, and Norwich, that we will not take this level of abuse and misogyny. Our chants soon overpowered their mumbles and sent a message to our sisters, brothers and allies that you are not alone and the night is ours!”

Following the passionate demonstration, everyone retired to the pub and listened to Katy Went, a local activist who shared important and harrowing stories of others who do not usually having a voice, following the theme of the evening on intersectionality and trans rights.

Shortly after the event Sophie Atherton, Campaigns and Democracy Officer, said: “Reclaim the Night is an important event for so many reasons and for a number of our community at UEA. It’s become a space where women and allies, people of colour and members of our LGBT+ community can come together to take a stand against sexual harassment, hate and prejudice and say clearly with one voice – we are reclaiming the night in Norwich.”