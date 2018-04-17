Turn those ovens on and get ready for some hilarious innuendos as the SU is hosting their very own ‘Great UEA Bake Off’ on 24 April.

For anyone having major withdrawals from fabulous baked goods on your screen (or Noel Fielding), this might be the perfect way to tie you over until the next series premieres later this year.

The SU are looking for societies who are keen to take part and showcase some baked goods in the hive. Teams can be up to 5 people, and you able to apply via the SU website (they only have a few spots left so hurry!). Funding of ingredients up to £25 will be given to each team, so you get to attempt at making some wonderful creations for free.

Contestants will then get a chance to sample everyone’s creations and vote for their favourite. At the time of writing fifteen societies, ranging from sports clubs to arts and cultural societies are set to take part.

The event will last from 11:00- 15:00 in The Hive, and more information can be found online or by searching for the event on Facebook. It is yet unclear what the winners will receive, but it will probably be something beneficial towards their society, so on your marks, get set and bake!