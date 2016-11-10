UEA sports clubs continued their good start to the season in the most recent round of matches, with the University picking up 16 wins from 32 matches across all sports. The most impressive result of the week belonged to the Ultimate Frisbee first team who dispatched Loughborough thirds by a comprehensive 15-0 scoreline.

In hockey, the UEA Women’s first team continued their hot streak by narrowly seeing off Harper Adams first team 4-3 at Sportspark to take top spot in the Midlands 2B League table. The men’s team followed the trend, with both the first and second XIs picking up victories to make it a hat-trick of successes for UEA Hockey.

The UEA football teams all continued their early success to pick up deserved victories. The UEA Men’s seconds kicked off the day with a 4-0 victory over Worcester, with goals from Young, Rayland, Golden and Parrot, before the first XI were in action against Coventry seconds. On the pristine Colney pitch, Tom Caldon was the hero, the goalkeeper saving a penalty to preserve the lead given to UEA by Mohammed Hassan. The men held on to secure a narrow 1-0 victory, a result which sees them top the table by three points. The Women’s first XI meanwhile, picked up all three points with a dominant 3-0 win over early table toppers, the University of Northampton.

In badminton, there were contrasting afternoons for the men and the women who found themselves on opposite ends of 5-3 scorelines. The men suffered a 5-3 away defeat to Nottingham Trent, while the women’s team recovered from two defeats earlier on in the campaign to record a much needed victory over the Warwick first team.

Lacrosse and basketball both fared well away from home, the men’s firsts seeing off Derby and Cranfield respectively.

There was disappointment for UEA Rugby, however, with defeats for the Men’s Rugby first and second squad and the Women’s second team who were on the wrong end of a 44-0 scoreline away to Nottingham Trent.

Meanwhile, the only draw of the afternoon came courtesy of the Women’s Netball first XI who entertained Oxford seconds. In a tight encounter, there was no winner with both sides sharing the spoils in a scintillating 23-23 encounter. The result means UEA Netball are now unbeaten in two games following the previous weeks’ impressive 42-16 cup victory over the University of Leicester thirds.

These results mean that UEA sits 54th out of 148 Universities in the overall British Universities and College Sport League table.